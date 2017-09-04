Ivan Strinic's Agent Lifts the Lid on His Client's Deadline Day Napoli Departure

The agent of former Napoli full-back Ivan Strinic has revealed why the club let his client go, claiming that they were waiting on a decision from Faouzi Ghoulam.

Strinic made the deadline day move to Sampdoria in what seemed like a last minute decision, but the Croatian's transfer was dependent on his teammate's future according to the player's agent.

“The Azzurri held onto him while they were waiting for Ghoulam’s renewal,” Strinic's agent Tonci Martic told Radio Crc, via Football Italia.





“Then once they knew the Algerian was going to stay the President acted very correctly. It

wasn’t an easy time, there weren’t many days to go and Napoli made some offers for a renewal or a loan.

“Ivan’s desire was to leave though and he was satisfied. With the past two years on the bench he wasn’t convinced about staying, playing intermittently isn’t easy."

Being second string to his Algerian teammate resulted in Strinic losing his spot in the Croatia national team, but now with Sampdoria, he will look to cement his place as first choice left back.

“Not starting cost him the national team and he wants to get back in for the World Cup. He was a faithful soldier for Napoli, he played when he was needed and he always did well, even in important games," Martic added.

“He came for free when [Rafa] Benitez was there and did well, and after six months with Sarri a big €10m offer came in. This summer the time came to change atmosphere, but he’ll always keep good memories of Napoli."

Martic also admitted that Strinic's departure likely now means that Ghoulam will sign a new contract with Napoli in the near future, adding that a deal could "come soon."