Romelu Lukaku Welcomes Positive Impact Zlatan's Return Will Have on Man Utd Squad

an hour ago

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has embraced Zlatan Ibrahimovic's formal return to the club. Rather than worry about the increased competition for places, the on-fire Belgian is actually welcoming what the veteran Swede will bring back to the dressing room.

"I said to Zlatan I hoped he would be back. We need his personality. He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title," Lukaku said (ManUtd.com).

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I don't fear the competition as a striker, or Zlatan," he added.

"Things are going really well for me at United. The pre-season was good and it helped knowing a lot of the players before arriving."

Lukaku scored three times during pre-season, before later netting on his official debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid and then scoring three more in his first two Premier League appearances for the club as the domestic 2017/18 kicked off.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The 24-year-old, who counts team-mate Paul Pogba among his closest friends, also explained the important role that manager Jose Mourinho has played in his fast start in red.

"The manager has helped me a lot to settle quickly, so it has all been very positive. I am now with a coach that I have wanted to play with for a long time, since I was 11 years of age. And with him we are looking to do something special," Lukaku explained.

"For me it is all about progressing and learning in my career, and all the coaches I have had have helped me with that."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Lukaku scored four goals in two games for Belgium against Gibraltar and Greece during the international break and will be back on the pitch at club level when United face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday evening.

