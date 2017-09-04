Super Agent Mino Raiola Demands Apology From AC Milan Fans Over Donnarumma Treatment During Summer

Italian super agent Mino Raiola has demanded an apology from AC Milan fans for the way they treated both himself and Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma over the summer.

The top European clubs were put on high alert in June as reports came out that the young shot stopper was looking to leave the Rossoneri after rejecting a new contract from the club. However, Raiola claims that he convinced the 18-year-old to stay, and Donnarumma signed a new contract at San Siro in early July.

“We satisfied Donnarumma’s desire to stay,” Raiola told Radio CRC (via Football Italia).





“I’m waiting for an apology from fans and journalists. It’s easy moralise about others, we never demanded the captain’s armband, we were offered it.

“We’re the only country where fans think they run the clubs, abroad you don’t get these banners against the fans and the clubs.

“We need to get rid of this culture of fear of the fans.”

After his attack on Italian fans, the super agent turned on the coaching staff of the Italy national team, claiming that they need to adapt their tactics to become more modern and compete with the likes of Germany and Spain:

“I don’t think we have fewer champions than Spain, but if you play volleyball against them then it’s normal there’s nothing you can do.

“If you put Isco and [Marco] Asensio in the Italy team after 20 minutes, [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Marco] Verratti are not at all inferior from them. The mistake was from a tactical point of view.

“We’re talking about a CT who says he wants to continue on this path, never mind getting everything wrong. What are we talking about?

“We need to play the modern football Spain and Germany play, but don’t talk about quality one-on-one because in terms of players we’re on the same level.”