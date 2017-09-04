Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After Southgate Confirms Jordan Henderson as England Captain

Social media was far from impressed at Gareth Southgate's decision to give Liverpool star Jordan Henderson the Three Lions armband for their fixture with Slovakia after watching the midfielder as England captain in their 4-0 victory over Malta.

Before England's game with Malta on Friday, Southgate said that he wanted to continue sharing the responsibility of wearing the armband for England despite fans calling for a permanent leader to be picked, according to the Guardian.

"I want to continue sharing that responsibility," Southgate said. "It’s been healthy for us. We’re seeing good leaders emerging from the group.

If Jordan Henderson can be England captain then anything is possible — reeceyb (@reeceybram) September 3, 2017

"People have talked about that not being the case in the past but in my view, there are good leaders in the group, not just senior players but among the younger players as well.

If you think you'll never amount to anything just keep working hard and remember Jordan Henderson made it all the way to England captain 😂 — David (@DavidClifton18) September 3, 2017

We went from not sure how to fit Gerrard & Lampard into #England's midfield to having Jordan Henderson as captain 🤦‍♂️ — Louis Gallagher (@Galls6) September 3, 2017

"The more we give them responsibility and allow them to take a lead, the healthier it is for the team. You want people stepping forward making good decisions on the pitch, being brave on the ball, and leading by example."

No idea how we've managed up with Jordan Henderson as England captain 🤣🙈 — matty☁️ (@_mattyholt) September 3, 2017

Southgate also spoke about the importance of England's clash with Slovakia, claiming that a victory almost guarantees them a place in the World Cup next summer, according to Sky Sports.

"Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that," he said. "Normally the captain does the two games when we've been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play.

"This result can virtually get us to Russia so everybody wants that and it would be great if we get the level of support that I know that stadium can bring."