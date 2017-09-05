AC Milan Plan January Move for Lille Winger El Ghazi as Jorge Mendes Relationship Continues

AC Milan will continue to splash the cash in January after reports claimed they are weighing up a move for Lille's Anwar El Ghazi.

Calciomercato has alleged that I Rossoneri will try to tempt the winger to leave France and head for Serie A in the winter window.

Milan's board have developed a fruitful partnership with world renowned football agent Jorge Mendes in recent times, and the Portuguese negotiator has alerted the club to the possibility of luring El Ghazi to Italy in the next few months.

Mendes had already spoken to Milan director Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli about bringing the 22-year-old to San Siro, but they decided against making a move for him after forking out plenty of money in the summer.

Lille would likely ask for a decent wedge of cash to part with El Ghazi despite his reported troubles with settling into life in Ligue 1, and Milan will hope that they can persuade Marcelo Bielsa to let the forward leave at the turn of the year.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

El Ghazi only joined Lille from Ajax in January for a fee worth in the region of £6m, but he has only featured 17 times for Les Dogues since his transfer from the Netherlands.

The Dutch Under-21 international has played in all four of Lille's league games so far this term - completing 90 minutes on three occasions no less - but he is having to contend with the likes of Luiz Aranjo, Eric Bautheac and Nicolas Pepe for a place in Lille's starting lineup.

Milan, who added 11 new players to their first-team squad during a busy summer window, require wing reinforcements with Suso and Fabio Borini the only recognised widemen in Vincenzo Montella's squad.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With other positions strengthened over the past three months, Montella will turn his attentions to addressing the weaker parts of his team and El Ghazi could be the next to join his revolution in Italy.

