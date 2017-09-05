Divock Origi Excited to Get Started at Bundesliga Side Wolfsburg After Loan Move From Liverpool

Belgium international Divock Origi has spoken of his excitement at switching from Premier League heavyweights Liverpool to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on a year-long loan.

The move came about after Origi grew concerned about his limited game time at Liverpool after the signings of Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke. It is thought that the approaching World Cup also forced Origi into action.

Excited to join @VfL_Wolfsburg & to play in one of the best leagues in the 🌍Good luck @LFC and all the fans, I'll be supporting from afar 💯 pic.twitter.com/m8sTd9Cjvd — Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) September 2, 2017

Origi opened up about the move on Instagram, the forward said: "Excited to join Wolfsburg and to get the opportunity to play in one of the best leagues in the world in the Bundesliga.





"Thanks to everyone at the club for the support so far and am looking forward to getting started after the international break.

Divock Origi signs season-long deal with Wolfsburg, who pay a loan fee of £6m and his wages — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 31, 2017

"Good luck to Liverpool and all of the #LFC fans this season too, I’ll be watching and supporting from afar."





Origi has found respect from the fans during his time at Anfield, with many believing the striker to be a very capable second choice forward but few preferring him as their first choice front man.





In two seasons at Liverpool Origi bagged an impressive 21 goals in 36 starts, reaching double figures in both campaigns.

Wolfsburg will pay a penalty fee if Divock Origi doesn't play enough games. [Bild]



That's perfect, we'll see our young talent develop — Indigo Pearce 🉐 (@IndigoLFC) September 4, 2017

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the season, collecting seven points from their opening three games.





Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Manchester City on Saturday after thrashing Arsenal 4-0 last Sunday. Liverpool then begin their Champions League campaign against Sevilla next Wednesday.