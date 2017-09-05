Soccer

Divock Origi Excited to Get Started at Bundesliga Side Wolfsburg After Loan Move From Liverpool

2 hours ago

Belgium international Divock Origi has spoken of his excitement at switching from Premier League heavyweights Liverpool to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on a year-long loan.

The move came about after Origi grew concerned about his limited game time at Liverpool after the signings of Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke. It is thought that the approaching World Cup also forced Origi into action. 

Origi opened up about the move on Instagram, the forward said: "Excited to join Wolfsburg and to get the opportunity to play in one of the best leagues in the world in the Bundesliga.


"Thanks to everyone at the club for the support so far and am looking forward to getting started after the international break.

"Good luck to Liverpool and all of the #LFC fans this season too, I’ll be watching and supporting from afar."


Origi has found respect from the fans during his time at Anfield, with many believing the striker to be a very capable second choice forward but few preferring him as their first choice front man.


In two seasons at Liverpool Origi bagged an impressive 21 goals in 36 starts, reaching double figures in both campaigns. 

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the season, collecting seven points from their opening three games. 


Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Manchester City on Saturday after thrashing Arsenal 4-0 last Sunday. Liverpool then begin their Champions League campaign against Sevilla next Wednesday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters