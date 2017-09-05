Soccer

Eden Hazard Has Spoken Out in Favour of Exiled Diego Costa & Hopes for Stamford Bridge Reunion

an hour ago

Eden Hazard has spoken out in favour of exiled striker Diego Costa as he has expressed that he wants to see the Spaniard back playing at Stamford Bridge 'soon' - as per the Mirror.

Costa was expected to leave the Blues this summer after falling out with manager Antonio Conte, who reportedly told the striker he was no longer part of his plans by text message.

The controversial forward has been in exile in Brazil and has so far refused to return to London. 

However, after failing to secure a dream return to form club, Atletico Madrid, in the transfer window, it seems Costa may have a role to play at least until January as he was included in Chelsea's Premier League squad, but importantly, omitted from their Champions League squad to avoid being cup-tied when he joins a new club.

This has led to Hazard being hopeful that he can link up with Costa on the pitch this season. Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, he stated, "Diego and I have been playing together for three years, we have won everything together except for the Champions League.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“It's a pleasure to play with him, he's a top player and a top person. I would like to see him come back, but I don't make the decisions. I hope he can find a solution so that we can see him back on the pitch soon."

The Belgian star has so far missed the start of the campaign through injury but Chelsea fans will be pleased to hear that he is contention to return against Leicester this Saturday after appearing for Belgium in the international break.

