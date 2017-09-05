Everton Include Ross Barkley in Europa League Squad Despite Injury and Uncertain Future

Everton have included Ross Barkley in their Europa League squad despite his current injury problems and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, according to the Independent.

Barkley's refusal to sign a new contract at the end of last season angered manager Ronald Koeman, who stated that, as he was entering the last twelve months of his current contract, the Englishman would be sold in the summer window.

Indeed, Barkley appeared to have sealed a £35m move to Chelsea on deadline day having agreed personal terms with the Blues and travelled south, but unexpectedly had second thoughts and remained an Everton player.

The midfielder is currently recovering from a hamstring tear, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least another month, but it will be interesting to see whether he is involved in Koeman's plans once he returns.

The Toffees also included Irish defender Seamus Coleman, who is recovering from a broken leg, in their 25-man list, along with new signing Nikola Vlasic, who played against Everton for Hadjuk Split in the qualifying rounds.