EA Sports is releasing FIFA 18's top 100 player ratings over a two-week period starting Tuesday.

The popular video game will be released on Sept. 29.

Here's a look at the FIFA 18 player ratings released so far, including players like Dani Alves and Dele Alli. For a complete breakdown of player ratings, click here.

100. Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (84)

99. Sami Khedira, Juventus (84)

98. Sadio Mané, Liverpool (84)

97. Dani Alves, PSG (84)

96. Marco Asensio, Real Madrid (84)

95. Falcao, AS Monaco (84)

94. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan (84)

93. Dele Alli, Tottenham (84)

92. Bernd Leno, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (85)

91. Claudio Marchisio, Juventus (85)

90. Stéphane Ruffier, AS Saint Etienne (85)

89. İlkay Gündoğan, Manchester City (85)

88. Danijel Subašić, AS Monaco (85)

87. Raphaël Varane, Real Madrid (85)

86. Kamil Glik, AS Monaco (85)

85. Andrea Barzagli, Juventus (85)

84. Vincent Kompany, Manchester City (85)

83. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Manchester United (85)

82. Yannick Carrasco, Atletico Madrid (85)

81. Marc-André ter Stegen, Barcelona (85)

This post will be updated when new ratings are released.