Jose Mourinho Actively Chasing Champions League Manager Record Held by Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to make Champions League history before his career comes to an end by overtaking ex-Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson as the individual who has managed more games than any other in the competition.

When United kick off their 2017/18 European campaign next week it will be Mourinho's first game at this level since moving to Manchester last year, but his 134th overall after previous spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the last 14 years.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

He currently trails Sir Alex by 61, with the Scot's competition record standing at 194. Arsene Wenger and Carlo Ancelotti are other names that 54-year-old Mourinho must also surpass.

"It's good for the players, it's good for me, it's good for the club," Mourinho told MUTV of United's return to the elite continental stage ahead of the group opener against Basel next Tuesday.

"The Champions League is where we want to be and maybe I'm too ambitious, I don't know, but I want to be the manager with more matches [in the Champions League]," he added.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I know that I am in the top five or six but I'm quite far, especially from the top one [Sir Alex], but I will fight hard to go for that record. Last season, I lost a season in the chase for this record but Manchester United is where Manchester United has to be and I'm really happy with that."

The 2016/17 was the first season of Mourinho's career in which he hadn't taken charge of a team in the Champions League since he managed in the competition for the first time in 2003/04.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

He had come off the back of a famous UEFA Cup win with Porto over Celtic the season before, going on to win the Champions League at the very first time of asking, which included victory over United in the Last 16 en-route to lifting the trophy.

"The Champions League night is a unique experience for everyone," Mourinho explained.

"I have some players without that great experience, I think it will be fabulous for them and the fans to be back in the Champions League and to have the initial three matches to be played at Old Trafford, I think is fantastic."