Man Utd Legend Ryan Giggs Weighs in on Former Rivals Liverpool's Title Chances

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has changed his mind regarding his prediction for Liverpool's title hopes, following a string fine signings and solid performances from Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool were frustrated by a Watford side who held them to a dramatic 3-3 draw on the opening weekend of the 2017/18 season, but won six points from home games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Klopp - who had previously added Mohamed Salah, Andrew Roberston and Dominic Solanke to his squad - also added further depth by signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on transfer deadline day from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Giggs said: "I didn’t fancy Liverpool before the season started, but they’ve made some decent buys and kept [Philippe] Coutinho which is a boost for them.





"To win the league you need a top goalkeeper and you wonder have they got that? That would be the only question, but after the business they’ve done I’ve probably changed my mind a little bit and they will be in the mix."

Giggs' comments came after he played down Liverpool's title chances over the summer, and the former Wales international still has doubts over the ability of goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Meanwhile, Giggs also backed Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side, and lauded their squad depth.

"Jose's got the players in he wanted. He knows Matic and Lukaku and they've started well," Giggs said.

"Lindelof has taken more time to settle and that can happen. It happened with Jaap Stam a long time ago and look what sort of player he turned out to be.

"Also players who under-achieved last year - Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - have started well and there's real solidity and strength in depth there.

"They are going to need that with the Champions League coming up, but I think it's between them and City for the title."