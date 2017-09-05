Peter Crouch Reveals Who Is King at Stoke City When it Comes to Mario Kart

Peter Crouch is always up to something comical, so it's no wonder he still enjoys him an old game of Mario Kart.

The Stoke City striker, though, isn't all that good, and claims to be just average when it comes to the fun-filled Nintendo video game that has captured generation upon generation of players over the years.

Speaking to the BBC during a cheeky game in which he had to name which teammate tweeted what, Crouch revealed that the Potters' top award in the world of Mario Kart to forward Bojan Krkic - even though the player has since left the club for a return to Spain.

"We all play Mario Kart now believe it or not, even though we're adults," he said after reading out a tweet he correctly guessed was made by Bojan.

"I'm the smallest one in the game, actually. I'm the little toad. Yeah he's sharp, he gets around the corners and stuff, but I'm very average.

"Bojan's the main man. He plays at home all the time, he's unlocked loads of cars, he's got like a bike with mad wheels on it - I can't compete with that."