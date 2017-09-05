PHOTOS: adidas Launch Beautiful Limited Edition Reboot of Classic Predator Precision Boots

adidas Football has launched a limited edition version of one of its most iconic boots this Tuesday - the Predator Precision. Worn by some of the game’s all-time greats including Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard, the new release has been re-imagined for the footballers of today with the integration of the latest adidas technologies.

Image by Chris Deeley

To reveal the boot, adidas Football teamed up with photographer Nick Knight (no, not the former England cricketer and perennial fence-sitter) to capture imagery with David Beckham – one of the players to make the boot famous in 2000, with pin-point passing and deadly accuracy from set pieces.

The new Predator Precision - part of the Limited Collection range - is a replica of the iconic blue boot from the turn of the millennium and features one-to-one colour matching. adidas designers visited the archive in Herzogenaurach during the design process to ensure the exact same colour and design features on the modernised version.

The use of premium 'K Leather' delivers on performance and offers the boot a classic look while modern adidas technologies, including the introduction of modern tooling and a new lightweight upper, offer today’s footballers the chance to control the game just as the original did in 2000.

The new Predator Precision will be available exclusively in the adidas Paris Football store from Wednesday and in limited numbers at adidas.com/football-limited_collection and selected retailers from 8th September.

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or Twitter to join the conversation.