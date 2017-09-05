Soccer

​Robin van Persie’s Career in Major Doubt After Holland Striker Tears Cruciate Knee Ligaments

an hour ago

Netherlands striker Robin van Persie’s career looks all but over after the 34-year-old striker tore his cruciate knee ligaments the day after Oranje’s World Cup qualifier defeat to France on Thursday.

Beinsports announced the injury via their official Twitter account, and suggested that due to the severity of his injury, the former Manchester United hitman could face a lay-off of up to a year.

The Feyenoord youth graduate made a sensational return to the international set up last week after two years of retirement.

However, his comeback now looks to have been short-lived after he limped out of training.

Van Persie remains Holland’s all-time top goalscorer with 50 goals in 101 appearances for the Flying Dutchmen. 

The Fenerbahce striker experienced a number of injury setbacks throughout his career, but his latest serious injury may mean the end of his playing days.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Dutchman will take heart from the fact that Man Utd star and fellow veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered the same injury before the summer and looks to have made a full recovery.

The former Arsenal forward’s injury is yet another blow for Dick Advocaat’s struggling Holland side, who look likely to miss out on qualification for a major tournament yet again.

The Clockwork Orange are three points behind third-placed Sweden with just two matches left, and will need to reverse their poor form whilst hoping results elsewhere go their way to have any hope of qualification.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters