​Robin van Persie’s Career in Major Doubt After Holland Striker Tears Cruciate Knee Ligaments

Netherlands striker Robin van Persie’s career looks all but over after the 34-year-old striker tore his cruciate knee ligaments the day after Oranje’s World Cup qualifier defeat to France on Thursday.

Beinsports announced the injury via their official Twitter account, and suggested that due to the severity of his injury, the former Manchester United hitman could face a lay-off of up to a year.

Sol diz çapraz bağları yırtılan Van Persie bir süre sahalardan uzak kalacak https://t.co/HtdYxIJGq2 pic.twitter.com/qKVAvNI164 — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) September 5, 2017

The Feyenoord youth graduate made a sensational return to the international set up last week after two years of retirement.

However, his comeback now looks to have been short-lived after he limped out of training.

Van Persie remains Holland’s all-time top goalscorer with 50 goals in 101 appearances for the Flying Dutchmen.

The Fenerbahce striker experienced a number of injury setbacks throughout his career, but his latest serious injury may mean the end of his playing days.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Dutchman will take heart from the fact that Man Utd star and fellow veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered the same injury before the summer and looks to have made a full recovery.

The former Arsenal forward’s injury is yet another blow for Dick Advocaat’s struggling Holland side, who look likely to miss out on qualification for a major tournament yet again.

The Clockwork Orange are three points behind third-placed Sweden with just two matches left, and will need to reverse their poor form whilst hoping results elsewhere go their way to have any hope of qualification.