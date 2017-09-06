AC Milan CEO Dismisses Rafinha Rumours But Confirms Sosa Exit Agreement

AC Milan CEO Massimiliano Mirabelli has publically denied that his club were interested in signing Barcelona starlet Rafinha, according to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato.





Mirabelli gave an interview after after receiving an award in the city of Rende in Calabria and slammed the rumours linking the Rossoneri with a move for the Brazilian.





Alongside declaring that the club had signed 95% of their summer transfer targets, he stated: “We are not going to sign him in January, that’s a game played by agents and other clubs to advertise their players.”

CADENA SER:#Rafinha wants to leave Barcelona in search of game-time, because he dreams go play the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bNwnqEtr7Y — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) August 25, 2017

Rafinha made his Barcelona debut aged just 18 and has since played 81 games alongside a loan move to Celta Vigo in 2013.





However, the 24-year-old made it clear that he wanted to leave the Nou Camp in order to gain first team football with the World Cup just a year away and alerted many top European clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus.

#Milan wait for Sosa decision: Milan are awaiting a decision from #JoseSosa, who has an offer from #Trabzonspor. https://t.co/yA42rUixBG — ACMilan_MP (@ACMilan_MP) September 6, 2017

CEO Mirabelli also confirmed the rumours linking 32-year-old José Sosa with a move away from San Siro, with the Argentine featuring just 19 times last season.





“We have an agreement with Trabzonspor for Sosa, now it’s up to the player,” he said.

The midfielder played only a minor role last year and with summer signings including Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini all joining the club, it is unlikely that Sosa will remain a Milan player for much longer.