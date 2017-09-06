Soccer

Barca Legend Believes Coutinho Will 'Give Everything' for Liverpool Following Transfer

an hour ago

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho has provided his insight into the ongoing transfer saga between countryman Philippe Coutinho and Premier League heavyweights Liverpool.

Coutinho was unable to complete his dream move to Barcelona earlier this summer with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reluctant to part with the services of the talented 25-year-old.

The attacker will now return to Anfield from international duty with Brazil, and some have suggested the player may go on strike at the club. 

Coutinho has already missed Liverpool's opening three league fixtures after the midfielder was purportedly suffering from a back injury.

According to a report by the Mirror, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain legend Ronaldinho has rejected the claim that Coutinho will continue hostilities with Klopp, with the former World Cup winner saying: "This season they will see him give everything for the club - that is the sort of player he is.


"Also no player is going to refuse to play when it’s the World Cup at the end of the season.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"The Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about - I do not believe any of the stories about him refusing to play for the club. I know him that is not his way."


"He (Coutinho) made it clear that he wanted to join Barcelona this summer - he will be disappointed as it is a dream for players to want to play for Barcelona - but I am sure he will still get that chance.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"They made it clear how much they wanted him and I am sure that they will come back for him." 


If Coutinho decides to conclude his conflict with the Reds, the player could see a return to first team football as early as Saturday, where Klopp's side will travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City.

