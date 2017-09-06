Bojan Opens Up Over Failed Girona Move as Stoke Ace Prepares for Alaves Bow

Bojan Krkic has revealed that he may have ended up playing against loan side Alaves this season if a temporary switch to La Liga new boys Girona hadn't broken down.

The Stoke City forward completed a season-long loan to Alaves ahead of last Thursday's deadline day after he found out that his game time with the Potters would be restricted this term.

Bojan would have joined up with former team mate Marc Muniesa at Girona - part-owned by Manchester City's Dubai owners - but, in quotes published by the Stoke Sentinel, explained why that move didn't come to fruition.

He said: “I had the option to go to Girona but finally the negotiations broke down.

“I was very clear that I wanted to go back to Spain. Whoever I most value is who really loves me, and in this sense, Alavés are the ones who have shown the most interest in having me.”

Bojan joined Stoke from Catalan heavyweights Barcelona in July 2014 after he had fallen out of favour at Nou Camp, despite being labelled the new 'Lionel Messi' upon his emergence from the club's famed La Masia academy.

First training session! A new team and new teammates, but the same desire as always. ⚽️💪🔵⚪️ #GoazenGlorioso pic.twitter.com/X17ic9ivRO — Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) September 4, 2017

However, his time on the pitch has been gradually reduced in the past 18 months - no thanks in part to a knee injury that kept him out of action for six months - and a loan spell at FC Mainz in the second half of last season was hoped to give him more minutes to build his match fitness back up.

Bojan, though, was informed by manager Mark Hughes that he may not feature often for Stoke during the 2017/18 campaign and another stint away was agreed with Alaves on transfer deadline day.

In spite of his undoubted talent and supposed failure to fulfil his potential, Bojan added that he had no regrets about leaving Barcelona in pursuit of the first-team football he craved.

He said: “I do not care what people say about me, I rise above it. When you leave Barca you realise there is a very beautiful world out there. I am very happy with the decisions I have made throughout my life.”