Chelsea Legend Claims Matic's Departure to Man Utd Is Club's Biggest Transfer Mistake Ever

Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins feels the sale of midfielder Nemanja Matic is the 'worst' bit of business he has ever seen at Stamford Bridge.

The Serbian was allowed to join Manchester United after 3 years at the Bridge for a fee of £40m, despite having played a starring role in Chelsea's title success two seasons ago.

Matic has made an impressive start to his Old Trafford career under Jose Mounrinho starting in their three consecutive wins. Speaking to Sky Sports Wilkins is shocked that Antonio Conte allowed him to join a title rival.

"It's the worst I've ever seen, if I can say. I cannot see that for the life of me. You've got a guy here who was so paramount to Chelsea along with [N'Golo] Kante in the middle of the pitch, winning the championship for Chelsea the year before and all of a sudden you've sold him to one of or the biggest rival we have.''

The Blues also sold Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford this summer and recruited Tiemoue Bakayoko from Ligue 1 champions Monaco and Danny Drinkwater from Leicester, who will be hoping to replicate the form with Kante that fired Leicester to the title two years ago.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 60-year-old went on to say how impressed he has been by Matic's form and Paul Pogba has flourished after the Serbian's arrival: "I say we because I am a Chelsea supporter so I'm speaking from the heart when I speak. I just could not see why we would let Nemanja go there.





"He's been outstanding for us and you've seen in the short period that he's been there, how he's allowed [Paul] Pogba to basically go and do what he wants. I just couldn't see that piece of business, at all."