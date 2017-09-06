Soccer

Chelsea Star Cesar Azpilicueta Revealed as Surprise Premier League Pass King

16 minutes ago

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has completed more forward passes than any other player in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season as revealed on Twitter by Squawka.

The versatile defender has played the ball towards goal an impressive 1398 times in just over a year, and clearly acted as the instigator of his side's buildup play during last season's title winning campaign.

He is, according to Squawka's calculations, followed in second place by Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka (1384), who has been among the club's main playmakers since his arrival from Borussia Mönchengladbach last summer.

The Swiss international has not been without his critics, however, particularly following Arsenal's disappointing start to this season.


In third place there is a tie between Nicolás Otamendi of Manchester City and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham - both having completed 1360 forward passes.

Both have been required to play out from the back under coaches that are notorious for encouraging the use of ball-playing defenders, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters