Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas & Thibaut Coutois Engage in Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Thibaut Courtois and Cesc Fabregas brought out their A-game in a hilarious banter-filled Twitter exchange between the two Chelsea players.

The exchange related to Fabregas slapping the Belgian shot-stopper on the back of the head in the tunnel before the players emerged for a game against West Brom in May 2015.

I never saw this gif😂 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 4, 2017

It seemed as though Courtois had no idea who the culprit had been, giving Branislav Ivanovic a quizzical look and he turned around.

Fabregas went on to blame the incident on what he perceived to be a lack of focus on Courtois' part.

You were NOT focused enough!! 😂 https://t.co/4RW5sukEee — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 4, 2017

The Chelsea goalkeeper was quick to point out how Fabregas fared that day, but the Spaniard had a retort at the ready however.

If I remember well in that game you had a red card after 20 min🤷🏻‍♂️🙄 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 4, 2017

Is it an excuse for you conceding 3 that day? 🤔 https://t.co/rfERGSHOsL — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 4, 2017

Hahaha luckily we won the premier league before that game! 🙌🏻🎩🏆 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 4, 2017

Luckily for both men, despite Chelsea's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to West Brom, the title had already been secured and no real damage was done, meaning that they can look back and laugh at that day.

Chelsea will travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Saturday afternoon, coming off the back of a 2-0 win over Everton before the international break.