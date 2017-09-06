Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has announced that he will retire from international football following the end of the World Cup campaign.

La Roja suffered two successive defeats in their most recent outings, losing 3-0 against Paraguay and then 1-0 at altitude in Bolivia.

And Vidal took to Instagram following the disappointing results to confirm that he will bring to an end his international career after Chile's World Cup campaign.

"Sorry Chile for these two losses!" the 30-year-old wrote. "We put everything in the field but we couldn't win.

"We will continue fighting!!! Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left, thanks for so much affection in all these years!!!"

Perdón Chile por estás 2 derrotas!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼 Dejamos todo en el campo pero no se pudo. Seguiremos peleando!!! 2 partidos y el mundial me quedan, gracias por tanto cariño en todos estos años!!!👏🏼👏🏼❤❤ A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Chile now sit sixth in the CONMEBOL standings with just two games left to play, a point behind fifth placed Argentina and two off Peru in fourth.

It could be that the playoffs are the country's only chance of reaching next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Vidal's retirement will have come as another blow to those associated with the Chilean national team, although there will be hope that he does not have to cease playing until at least June next year.

The experienced Bayern Munich midfielder has acquired 97 caps for Chile, and was a key part of their back-to-back Copa America victories in 2015 and 2016.