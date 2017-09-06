England Boss Gareth Southgate Persuaded Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Reject Chelsea and Join Liverpool

England boss Gareth Southgate has emerged as an important factor as to why Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain decided to join Liverpool ahead of Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Southgate spoke to Oxlade-Chamberlain while the player decided which Premier League giant to join.

It is understood that Southgate proved influential in the former Arsenal midfielder's choice, and reportedly made it clear to Oxlade-Chamberlain how important it was to make sure he was playing in his preferred position.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It has been reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected a new £180k-a-week contract at the Gunners and an even higher paid one at Chelsea.





The motive behind the 24-year-old's £35m move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side appears to be to do with the player seeking proper development in his favoured midfield position.

It is thought that despite being offered a huge contract at Antonio Conte's side, Oxlade-Chamberlain would find himself relatively far down the pecking order with the club already having the likes of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain 1st day at Melwood! 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/AAH4K1EPCZ — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 6, 2017

Daily Mirror reporter Darren Lewis lauded Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to move from Arsenal, saying: "To take the decision himself which is not financial, but to improve in his preferred position, well it’s to be applauded. He’s answered all the people who said 'we don’t know what position he plays in.'"

Oxlade-Chamberlain is yet to meet the majority of his new Liverpool teammates after joining up with Southgate's England team for World Cup qualifier wins against Malta and Slovakia, but the England international will to join his new colleagues this week ahead of Liverpool's huge clash with Manchester City on Saturday.