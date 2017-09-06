Soccer

Fabio Borini's Italy Call Up Dream the Main Reason Behind His Move to AC Milan

an hour ago

Ambitions to once again play for Italy were the driving force behind Fabio Borini’s decision to return to Italy this season. The Italian forward left Sunderland for AC Milan in a loan deal this summer, following the Black Cats’ relegation.

In an interview with Italian radio station Radio 105 Network  Borini said: “I felt I needed to go back to Serie A, also for my international chances. It’s much more complicated when you play abroad." 


While Borini had never been expected to stay at Wearside after the drop, there was speculation suggesting interest from Scottish champions Celtic, as well as a couple of Premier League clubs, reports The Chronicle.

Borini has enjoyed a good start to his life in Milan. He’s played in all but one of his new side’s six matches so far this season. He also netted his first goal in red and black in the 6-0 Europa League qualifying hammering of Shkendija.

“I’m feeling very good in Rossonero, I’m adjusting to a group with several nationalities,” he said.

“There’s an incredible enthusiasm, I'm happy to see San Siro full." Borini also revealed that his role at the San Siro goes beyond the work he does on the pitch.

"I’ve been a bit of a translator as I speak good English. Some of them are very young so I have to play a double role here, but that’s fine." Borini has only one cap for Italy and that was back in 2012 in a friendly against the United States.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters