Fabio Borini's Italy Call Up Dream the Main Reason Behind His Move to AC Milan

Ambitions to once again play for Italy were the driving force behind Fabio Borini’s decision to return to Italy this season. The Italian forward left Sunderland for AC Milan in a loan deal this summer, following the Black Cats’ relegation.

In an interview with Italian radio station Radio 105 Network Borini said: “I felt I needed to go back to Serie A, also for my international chances. It’s much more complicated when you play abroad."





While Borini had never been expected to stay at Wearside after the drop, there was speculation suggesting interest from Scottish champions Celtic, as well as a couple of Premier League clubs, reports The Chronicle.

Borini has enjoyed a good start to his life in Milan. He’s played in all but one of his new side’s six matches so far this season. He also netted his first goal in red and black in the 6-0 Europa League qualifying hammering of Shkendija.

“I’m feeling very good in Rossonero, I’m adjusting to a group with several nationalities,” he said.

“There’s an incredible enthusiasm, I'm happy to see San Siro full." Borini also revealed that his role at the San Siro goes beyond the work he does on the pitch.

"I’ve been a bit of a translator as I speak good English. Some of them are very young so I have to play a double role here, but that’s fine." Borini has only one cap for Italy and that was back in 2012 in a friendly against the United States.