Hazard is Happy at Chelsea But Says "Why Not" to a Potential Future Switch to La Liga

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has admitted that although he is currently 'happy' at Chelsea, he would strongly consider a switch to La Liga in the future, a major division which the diminutive winger believes is 'special' - according to a report published by Spanish outlet Marca (via Club Call).

Since being rendered sidelined in June after sustaining an ankle injury, Chelsea's Eden Hazard presumably avoided a summer transfer window frenzy for his signature from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, who have in the past made their interest in the Belgian attacker known.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Hazard, 26, desires to return to the fray for Antonio Conte's outfit to help them retain the Premier League title this term and push for success in the Champions League, and despite being touted on Los Blancos' wish-list in recent windows, he insists that he is already playing for one of the continents 'best' clubs, whilst not entirely ruling out a future jump to La Liga.

"At the moment I am happy in England," he claimed. "I am playing for one of the best teams, but the Spanish league is special. Why not some day? But having said that, at the moment I am here [at Chelsea]."

Galacticos boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a great admirer of the Blues' number 10, and Hazard then continued to add that the Frenchman is 'magic', both on the pitch in his playing days, and in the technical area at the Santiago Bernabeu in the present.

"[Zidane] has won everything as a player and a coach. He is a special guy. Everyone knows him as a player. When we think about football we think about Zidane as he could do anything on the pitch. And now, off the pitch, he has achieved great things. He is magic and I am very happy to see him."

After winning the Champions League back-to-back for the past two seasons, Madrid are considered as the tournament favourites, and Hazard also agrees with the notion of the Spanish giants retaining their title once more.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Zidane's men may be seen as the 'best team in the world' in Hazard's eyes, but the south west Londoners' star man knows that the Champions League is a tough prize to win, and Chelsea, supposedly, could themselves challenge for the coveted trophy this year, as you just 'never know'.

"I believe that, at the moment, Real Madrid are the best team in the world," he proclaimed. "They have won everything and have good players, a great coach. The Champions League is very difficult to win. It is like the Premier League, anybody can win it. You never know."