Soccer

Injury-Ravaged Ex-Liverpool Defender Thanks Jurgen Klopp as He Announces Retirement Aged Just 31

an hour ago

Former Liverpool, Newcastle United and Villarreal left-back Jose Enrique has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of just 31, after conceding defeat to knee injuries that plagued his career.

Enrique left his latest club Real Zaragoza this summer after just one season and revealed on Instagram that he is now calling time on his career.

"it comes with a very heavy heart today to announce my retirement from professional football," the former Spain U21 international wrote. 

it comes with a very heavy heart today to announce my retirement from professional football. Its been a very hard decision to take and accept. I would of loved to have played more years at my best level if my body would of let me but all good things have to come to an end and more in football. I just want to say a huge thanks to all of the fans and clubs who have supported me throughout my career. You have been the best! I have been blessed to play for some of the best teams in the world, with some of the best players in the world. these memories will stay with me forever. ❤️⚽️ #thankyou Below is the link to my interview for the Spanish newspaper marca. But you can also find it on sky sports. http://www.marca.com/futbol/premier-league/2017/09/06/59aefff0268e3e003c8b45af.html

A post shared by Joseenriquee3 (@joseenriquee3) on

"I just want to say a huge thanks to all of the fans and clubs who have supported me throughout my career. You have been the best! I have been blessed to play for some of the best teams in the world, with some of the best players in the world. these memories will stay with me forever."

The player, nicknamed 'Buffalo' during the early stages of his career for his marauding style, spoke to Spanish newspaper Marca about his decision to hang up his boots, while revealing the toll a long-term knee issue (picked up during his time at Liverpool) took on his body.

"Something that was supposed to be for three months ended up turning into two years. I saw five doctors in England, but they did not get the problem," Enrique explained.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I could not play without medication, I did not even train. It was hard, desperate, sometimes I got dizzy in training on so much medication. After every game or effort, my knee swelled like a ball and I was barely able to walk for three days."

Surgery failed to help Enrique fully recover and, after making just 21 appearances in all competitions in three seasons, he left Merseyside at the end of the 2015/16 campaign with both physical and mental scars.

"I was never the same, it was frustrating. I was three months playing with a broken meniscus. I had to escape to Spain, because I could not even walk," he revealed.

"I could not compete and I had a terrible time. It affected me a lot because I wanted to and could not. I had anxiety attacks, I thought 'what the hell is wrong with me?' I did not understand it."

However, despite the sad end to his five-year spell at Liverpool, Enrique - who joined the Reds for £7m in 2011 - was given the captain's armband by Jurgen Klopp on his final appearance.

"Klopp let me be captain of Liverpool in my farewell game, an honour that I will always be grateful for," he adde

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters