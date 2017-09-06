Soccer

Jordan Pickford Hopeful That Experienced Everton Teammates Will Help His Development

an hour ago

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says the experience of his Everton teammates will allow him to improve both on and off the pitch. 

The 23-year-old stopper signed for the Toffees in June for a fee that could rise to £30m, and Pickford is happy with the way his career at Everton has gotten underway thanks to the help and advice of his new teammates. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“It’s been perfect,” Pickford told evertonfc.com. “I just come in every day and get on with it. It’s a great bunch of lads here and everyone knows what we want to do as a club.

“There’s the likes of Baines and Jags – all experienced pros. They are the type of players I can learn from and get the experience as a young lad. 

"I know I can keep getting better and the type of players I have as my teammates can help me do that, along with the gaffer and the coaching staff.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“I will learn from them, see what they do on and off the field so I can try to be the best I can be.

Pickford also went on to reveal that one of the main reasons he signed for the Merseyside team was to help them win trophies, saying: “I signed for Everton because I know it’s a club with ambition that wants to win silverware and it’s great to be part of it.”

Everton continue their Premier League season with a visit from slow starters Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.


