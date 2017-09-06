Soccer

Liverpool Refuse Emre Can Release Clause Request as Juve Target's Contract Saga Rumbles On

26 minutes ago

Juventus target Emre Can is at a contract impasse with Liverpool due to the club's refusal to insert a release clause fee in any new deal.

The Daily Mail has claimed that the midfielder, who is in the final year of his contract, is digging his heels in over the Reds incuding such a clause if he is to put pen-to-paper on a deal that will keep him at Anfield.

Liverpool, however, are extremely reluctant to sanction the inclusion of this piece of small print in Can's new contract over fears that the likes of Juventus would be able to prise him away from less than their perceived market value.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side got lucky this summer over Philippe Coutinho as the Brazil international had no such clause in his contract - a factor that prevented Barcelona form stealing him away for a smaller fee than Liverpool were holding out for.

The Merseysiders dissuaded Coutinho from having a release clause fee inserted into a new contract that he penned back in January, and doing so proved to be crucial in their battle to halt La Blaugrana's overtures for the 25-year-old.

Their attempts to stop Can from insisting on a similar clause, though, has fallen on deaf ears thus far and question marks continue to loom large over the Germany international's future in L4.

Can has consistently denied that he is holding out for a greatly increased wage packet to remain part of Klopp's first-team squad, and this rumour would certainly lend weight to that argument.

Klopp, for his part, is said to be relaxed about the whole situation and would rather let the 23-year-old leave on a free next July than sell him for pittance in the January transfer window.

That would prove to be Liverpool's loss though, with the Reds having forked over £10m to land the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man back in the summer of 2014.

Can has begin this term in fine fettle for his club side, with two goals and an assist in his opening four appearances of the season.

