Luke Shaw Continues Road to Recovery as Man Utd Future Remains in Doubt

Luke Shaw is continuing on his road to a full recovery as he looks to re-establish himself at Manchester United and secure his future at the club.

The 22-year-old has under two years remaining on his contract at the club, but the Mirror have reported that no talks have taken place over a renewal.

His long-term future remains in doubt, although United are not expected to allow his contract to run down to its final year.

Luke Shaw has a new deal, but his long-term future remains in the balance |@JamesNurseyhttps://t.co/UTi4jBeIkX pic.twitter.com/KmwN34KcTb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 5, 2017

The England international will have only 18 months left on his £80,000 per week contract when the January transfer window opens.

United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to make a decision by Christmas on whether to extend Shaw's stay at the club or to cash in.

The left-back is believed to be close to a return to full fitness having been sidelined following ankle ligament surgery.

Shaw has featured in two reserve games so far this season, and is set to play in another against Arsenal on Friday.

The former Southampton youngster is hopeful of a return to United's first team, although Daley Blind has performed well at left-back in his absence.

And United have also been linked with bringing in another player in the position, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Celtic's Kieran Tierney rumoured to be on the radar Mourinho.

Spurs left-back Danny Rose has also been suggested as a possible January replacement for Shaw, and the Mirror claim that a part-exchange could potentially take place with the latter moving to White Hart Lane.