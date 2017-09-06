PHOTO: Wantaway Striker Alexis Sanchez Plays the Victim in Latest Instagram Post
Alexis Sanchez has taken to Instagram to express his disappointment at the criticism he has received following Chile's 1-0 defeat against Bolivia on Tuesday night.
The Arsenal forward couldn't prevent his national team falling to a second successive defeat - after last week's 3-0 loss to Paraguay - and qualification for next summer's World Cup now looks increasingly doubtful.
And there was a suggestion that his frustrations at club level were included in the heartfelt post, in which Sanchez repeatedly claimed he feels "tired".
Y LLEGA EL MOMENTO EN EL QUE TE CANSAS . Te cansas que te critiquen con razón y sin razón, te cansas de que te quieran ver derrotado , te cansas de decirte a ti mismo "una vez más me levantare" después de llorar tras una derrota, y te cansas de decirle al mundo y a las personas que están contigo, que todo va bien . Y lo peor, que nunca nadie se da cuenta de cómo eso te hace sentir ... tengo el dorsal 7️⃣ de chile y es una responsabilidad enorme, por eso me da pena que periodistas y gente mala critique sin saber ...
He wrote: "You get tired of being criticised with reason and without reason, you get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself 'once more I’ll get up' after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well.
"And the worst, that no one ever realises how that makes you feel … I have the back 7 of Chile and it is a huge responsibility, that’s why it pays me that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing…"
Sanchez has made clear his desire to leave Arsenal, and looked set for a deadline move to Manchester City before his club pulled out of the deal having failed to secure a replacement.
It remains to be seen what part the Chilean will play in the Gunners' campaign, although his contract has just one-year left to run, and City are expected to rekindle their interest in January.
Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home game against Bournemouth on Saturday as they look to end a run of two successive defeats.