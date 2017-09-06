£23m Star Serge Aurier Explains Why He Quit PSG for Spurs - 'They Didn't Respect My Worth'

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier hasn't shied away from blowing his own trumpet after completing his summer exit from Paris Saint-Germain, claiming he was ready for a new challenge because he felt the French giants did not 'respect' his 'true worth.

A controversial figure after a questionable behaviour record off the field, Aurier joined Spurs for £23m on transfer deadline day and is now awaiting his debut in the Premier League.

"I wanted a new life because PSG didn't respect my true worth. They dwelt on other matters beside football," the Ivory Coast international is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Statistically speaking, I am the most influential defender in Ligue 1 between 2013 and now. I have also won nine trophies with PSG. There are more striking things about my career than what happened off the field, but this is what they preferred to linger over," he added.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Aurier joined PSG from Toulouse in 2014, initially on loan, and helped the club to domestic trebles in each of his first two seasons with the club. Even with Monaco wrestling the Ligue 1 title away in 2016/17, he still won Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue honours.

"I feel free now. PSG offered me a new three-year deal, but I have left them for a new adventure. I turned them down for a number of reasons. I want to discover a new way of life," he continued.

"I got on well with everyone at the club - bosses, players, coaches and fans - and the proof comes from the fact they wanted to keep me. But I had to think of myself. It is a personal decision.

"I had some business with the police that was blown up by the media in Europe. Normally when a matter goes on for a year or more they move on to something else. But in my case, there was far too much of a fuss. If I hadn't been mentally strong I would have cracked up."