After reestablishing himself in the Real Madrid set-up and forcing his way into Zinedine Zidane's plans, Spanish attacking midfielder Isco is ready to commit his future to Los Blancos, per Cadena Ser.

The 25-year-old seemed very much against remaining at the Bernabeu last year and was open to considering other options because of him being made to sit out some big games early last season. An upturn in form, however, has seen him emerge as a key man under Zidane, and the fine fettle has seeped into his international performances as well.

The midfielder found the target on two occasions against Italy on the weekend, helping Spain to a huge 3-0 win against one of the strongest defences in international football.

He is now in the final year of his contract, and although reports of a €6m five-year contract surfaced back in April, the player has yet to sign a new deal at Madrid.

Speaking whilst on duty with his country, though, Isco expressed his desire to remain at Madrid for the long haul.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

"I have always thought about being a success at Madrid, even in the moments when I was getting less playing time," he said.

"I knew I should not give in, and here I am today. I feel important at the moment and very comfortable, and hope to keep going like this for many years for both Madrid and Spain."

Madrid return to action on Saturday at home against Levante, and will kick off their Champions League defence in a match against Apoel Nicosia next week.