West Ham to Make 'No Comment' After Sporting CP President Calls West Ham Owners the 'Dildo Brothers'

West Ham are set to make "no comment" after Sporting CP president Bruno de Carvalho labelled West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold the "Dildo Brothers", according to Independent journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.





It followed Sullivan's claims that the Portuguese club had rejected a bid from the Hammers for midfielder William Carvalho, only to change their mind and look to push through a deal on deadline day.





The Sporting president has vehemently denied that any official offer was made, as has the club's communications director Nuno Saraiva.

I am told West Ham United will be making "no comment" over Bruno de Carvalho's referring to the West Ham owners as the 'Dildo Brothers'. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) September 6, 2017

Sullivan's son, Dave Sullivan Jr., has since revealed on Twitter that West Ham will be taking legal action against Sporting.

And that has prompted an angry tirade from Carvalho, who described Sullivan and Gold as "offended virgins".

“Where is it? Proof?” the notoriously controversial president said, quoted by Record. “Now, approaches, for sure - I’ve had approaches for almost the whole squad. I'll say this: 'West Ham supporters call Mr. David Sullivan and his brother, the Dildo Brothers…'

“The men have had fantastic results. They play in a 4-4-3, they do not have a goalkeeper, though the president is very happy with the coach who wanted William.

“Why would I want to give a Christmas gift to my enemy? I didn't want to give them anything!

“These messengers, these offended virgins, the president of West Ham… We must tell the truth!”

It remains to be seen how West Ham will respond to his comments, and how the ongoing saga between the two clubs will develop.