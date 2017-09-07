Aston Villa Set to Increase Villa Park Capacity to 60,000 if They Can Secure Promotion

Aston Villa are planning to increase the capacity of Villa Park to 60,00, but plans will only go ahead if they can make a return to the Premier League.

The iconic ground currently has a capacity of just over 40,000, and this potential increase would be the biggest transformation at the stadium since the demolition and redevelopment of the Trinity Road Stand in 2000.

Chief executive Keith Wyness has revealed that there are six possible plans that could go ahead and increase the capacity of Villa Park and propel the ground to similar levels of clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City with the Emirates and Etihad stadiums.

“We would be looking to take the stadium up to a 60,000 capacity,” said Wyness via the Express & Star. “We are in initial discussions about how that could possibly be done.

“We have groups working on the project right now to try and bring a whole different level of attraction here – and redeveloping the whole area around the whole vicinity of Villa Park to improve it.

“We have some clever thoughts on what the area redevelopment would look like. There would be some sporting themes.

“In terms of 60,000, I don’t see us pushing the button on that until we were back in the Premier League. These things can take between three to five years too."

Wyness has warned that travel on match days will have to be addressed before any plans can officially be put into action:





“Even though it’s a great piece of land with good access, it’s still landlocked to a great degree and there are big traffic implications to increasing to 60,000. Things like the stations might need to increase in size."

If Villa are going to return to the Premier League and develop their ground, they must get into winning ways this weekend when they face a visit from Championship strugglers Brentford.