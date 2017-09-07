Arsenal star Alexis Sánchez was reportedly jubilant about his potential move to Manchester City, prior to it's collapse.

This is according to fellow Chile international Mauricio Isla, per the Metro. The Fenerbahçe defender spoke following Sánchez's disappointing performances for the national side, with Chile suffering back-to-back defeats against Paraguay and Bolivia.

The Arsenal winger was reportedly set to move to Manchester City this summer, before the transfer collapsed as Arsenal were unable to find a replacement.

The 28-year old has grown increasingly frustrated at the Emirates Stadium, and it was believed that he wanted out this summer. This has not been helped by the Gunners' poor start to the season, suffering league defeats to Liverpool, and Stoke.

Sánchez struggled on his return to England after a poor international spell with Chile, something noticed by Arsene Wenger:

"I have no doubt about Alexis' mind and mentality that people question. He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not at Liverpool.

"It was his first game. He suffered, he had a negative experience now with Chile but he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Yet despite Wenger's confidence that his star man will re-find his form, he will have to be worried about comments from Sánchez's Chile teammate, Mauricio Isla:

"Alexis is at a top club like Arsenal, but he was very happy to move on to another big club.

"After the news came and his situation completely changed, and he wasn't able to sign the contract, Alexis felt sad and surely that affected him."

Arsenal and Sánchez next play on Saturday, as they are set to host Bournemouth.