Ex-Liverpool Defender Predicts Man City Score & Reveals Where Reds Can Hurt Citizens

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has predicted Saturday's game against Manchester City to finish as a draw.

Both sides have made unbeaten starts to the season, with City most recently beating Bournemouth and Liverpool triumphing over Arsenal, but Matteo expects the two teams to play out an entertaining draw when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to betsafe.com, he said: “Both teams will be going in thinking they could win but only if they’re at their very best. You can’t have an off day and expect to get results. Every game is important and both managers will want to get one up on the other early in the season.





"There will be lot of goals due to the attacking players being so exciting but I think it’ll be a draw. I’m going with either 2-2 or 3-3.”

Liverpool's attacking play has been praised over the past year, with Mohamed Salah joining the established quality of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front earlier in the summer, and Matteo believes the Reds can hurt City through their quick counter-attacks.

He added: “It’s an intriguing game so early on in the season. Both teams defensively haven’t been perfect this season so far. Both have been ok but have conceded goals. Attacking wise both teams are very exciting.

"It will be interesting to see if Liverpool come to Man City and maybe play a little bit cautiously. I think they might pick another holding midfield player. Liverpool will hit City on the break, if they sit a little deeper and counter when they can.”



