Former Red Encourages Klopp to Reinstate Simon Mignolet Against Man City

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has encouraged Jurgen Klopp to reinstate Simon Mignolet in the Reds' starting lineup against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old stopper was omitted from Liverpool's matchday squad in their thrashing of Arsenal prior to the international break in favour of German goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Although Klopp insisted he was simply resting the Belgian keeper, it remains to be seen if Mignolet - who played all of Liverpool's opening four games - will return to the starting lineup for the important fixture against rivals City.

With a shaky performance with the ball at his feet, Karius failed to instil confidence in his appearance against Arsenal and as such Matteo believes Mignolet should be the club's number one for the foreseeable future.

He told Sky Sports News, via the Express: “I don’t think Mignolet has done too much wrong to be honest.

Pundits continually role out the set plays...Liverpool terrible at the back despite having 7 clean sheets in their past 9 PL games!!! — Gavin Hodgkins (@biggavinoz) September 7, 2017

“We know that sometimes he maybe comes for something he shouldn’t come for, but I think he just needs to sort that out.

“A rule of thumb for me is if you’re not going to get it, stay on your line and let the defenders get on with it.

“I think there needs to be a bit more communication between the goalkeeper and the centre-halves, maybe about who’s going to win it, who’s going to head it and who’s going to catch it.

“I think once that’s sorted out, I think Simon Mignolet is a great shot stopper. He makes a lot of good saves that never get mentioned. The thing with goalkeepers is you only mention their mistakes.

“He had a good end to last season and for me personally I’d like to see Simon Mignolet given a good run of games. I think confidence-wise he’s in a good position,” he added.

Liverpool currently sit in second position in the Premier League following their unbeaten start to the new season, and with seven clean sheets in their last nine league games the Reds have an opportunity to build on their performances to challenge for silverware on four fronts this season.