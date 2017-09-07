Soccer

Report: Juventus Eyes January Move for Chelsea Winger Pedro

Scudetto holders Juventus are interested in a January move for Chelsea's Pedro, if reports in Italy are to be believed.

Pedro - who signed for Chelsea in 2015 - is a regular starter at Stamford Bridge and played in 35 Premier League fixtures last season as the Blues lifted the title.

However, despite the player's importance at Stamford Bridge, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (as cited by various reports) Juventus are already making plans for the January window, after securing moves for the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Blaise Matuidi this summer.

Pedro is apparently joined on the club's provisional shortlist for reinforcements by other equally ambitious targets such as Gerard Pique and Diego Godin, following the shock summer departure of defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci to rivals AC Milan.

While the news of Juventus interest may worry Blues fans, it seems highly unlikely Chelsea would entertain any offer for such an important figure in January. However, the club just may be tempted to cash in next summer, when Pedro will have just one year left on his contract and will be approaching his 31st birthday.

A World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, Pedro also has three Champions Leagues to his name from his time at Barcelona and five La Liga medals to go alongside the 2016/17 Premier League.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus have started the new Serie A season strongly winning both of their first two games and will face Chievo next on September 9.

