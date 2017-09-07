Liverpool Tipped to Reward Emerging Star Ben Woodburn With 'Lucrative' Long-Term Contract

Liverpool are being tipped to hand emerging young forward Ben Woodburn a new long-term contract after his impressive recent development, with the deal set to be finalised and signed when the Wales international celebrates his 18th birthday in five weeks' time.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are looking to 'reward' Woodburn for his progress and will hand him what is being described as a 'lucrative' five-year deal once he turns 18.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The player, who was handed his first-team debut by manager Jurgen Klopp last November after originally impressing as a 16-year-old in pre-season, signed his first professional contract shortly after turning 17 last year.

He is only 12 months into that contract, but The Guardian notes that rules dictated he could only sign for a maximum of three years at that age. When he turns 18, Woodburn will be eligible to sign a longer five-year deal and Liverpool are understandably keen to tie him down.

Woodburn is Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer after netting in an EFL Cup game against Leeds aged just 17 years and 45 days last season. He went on to play nine times in all competitions at senior level and was also named the club's Academy Player of the Season.

He is still awaiting his first first-team action of the new campaign, but has been making a wave at senior international level.

Having been called up for the first time in March of this year, Woodburn was handed his Wales debut in the recent World Cup qualifier against Austria and marked it with a stunning 25-yard strike that won the game for his country. He then played another 30 minutes against Moldova, assisting in the Dragon's opening goal.