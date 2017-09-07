Soccer

Victor Wanyama 'Out for a Few Weeks' & Is Among 4 Spurs Players Absent for Everton Clash

2 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is one of four players will miss the club's away game at Everton when Premier League football resumes this weekend, with the Kenyan international set for an injury absence of 'a few weeks', the club has confirmed.


Wanyama suffered a knee injury in training prior to Spurs' draw with Burnley last month. That problem saw him also withdraw from the Kenya squad for a friendly against Mozambique, while he is still not ready to return to action now.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs are also still without left-back Danny Rose, who is yet to play this season after struggling to recover from a knee injury sustained last season. He is not expected back until the end of the month at the earliest.

Winger Erik Lamela is still sidelined after an injury ravaged year but should return to action before the end of 2017, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has resumed training after foot problem. It is hoped that a return to the pitch will follow relatively soon.

It would seem that Kieran Trippier has suitably recovered from the injury problem that saw him withdrawn from the England squad.

Spurs fans may also be hoping to catch first glimpses of summer signings Davinson Sanchez, Sere Aurier and Fernando Llorente, the latter of whom hadn't actually played for Swansea this season before his transfer as a result of a broken arm suffered in June.

It is considered unlikely that any of the new arrivals will start, though.

