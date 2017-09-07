Soccer

VIDEO: Danny Drinkwater Out-Manoeuvres Cesc Fabragas in Chelsea Midfield Battle

an hour ago

Chelsea's £35m deadline day signing, Danny Drinkwater has signalled his intent on the training field to claim a starting position in the Blues' side to face Leicester on the weekend by out-manoeuvring midfield rival Cesc Fabregas.

The 27-year-old could face his former side at the King Power Stadium in his first appearance for Chelsea but is set to face competition from the likes of N’Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabregas, and as a result has seemingly been desperate to showcase his ability at the club's Cobham training base this week. 

Drinkwater adds another level of competition within Antonio Conte's midfield and despite scoring an impressive solo goal earlier in the week, the 27-year-old was seemingly not willing to rest on his laurels as he took it to the next level as he bypassed Fabregas with a sensational piece of skill as he slotted another goal past the keeper. 

His performances on the training pitch are unlikely to have gone unnoticed but with Fabragas notching a man of the match performance for the Blues in their last outing against Everton, Drinkwater is facing stiff competition to force his way into Conte's plans.

@dannydrinkwater ⚽️💥 #CFC #Chelsea

A post shared by Chelsea FC! 🏆 (@chelseafc) on

Although an early reunion could come to fruition for Drinkwater on Saturday, his former teammate Jamie Vardy has insisted that both the 27-year-old and Kante are 'enemies' come Saturday.

Vardy told Sky Sports, via the Metro: "It will be good to see them again but obviously come kick-off they’re enemies to me.

"That’s just how it is – as soon as the full-time whistle goes we’ll be back to talking again."

