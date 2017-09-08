Newcastle Announce Indian Tyre Company MRF as Club's Inaugural Shirt Sleeve Sponsor

Newcastle United have announced Indian type company MRF as the club's first-ever sleeve sponsor.

The Magpies revealed the news on their official Twitter account on Friday morning, and will wear their new partner's logo on their jerseys for the first time in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Swansea City.

MRF, which stands for Madras Rubber Factory, was founded in 1946 and currently employs around 15,000 people. It also produces other manufacturing goods such as paint, treads, tubes and conveyor belts alongside its main tyre business.

Speaking after the announcement to the club's website, Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley spoke of his delight at agreeing a deal with the "hugely respected global brand" and stated his belief that the partnership would prove to be fruitful for both parties.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome MRF as the club’s first shirt sleeve partner. MRF is a hugely respected global brand and a market leader in a territory where a passion for football is continuing to grow.

“The partnership is a great fit for Newcastle United and we look forward to building our relationship and assisting MRF in growth both domestically and internationally.”

Koshy K Varghese, the executive vice-president of marketing for MRF, agreed with Charnley's statement and added that his company were delighted to be part of Newcastle's 125th annniversary celebrations.

He stated: “We are thrilled to join Newcastle United at an important time in the club’s history. To be the club’s first shirt sleeve partner in its 125th anniversary year is a huge honour and we’re proud to be part of a one-club city. We are extremely excited for the Premier League season ahead.”

MRF are more widely known for their association with cricket, with the likes of the legendary Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar also being sponsored by the firm.

