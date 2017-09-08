PHOTOS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals His 'Upgraded' Manchester United Shirt Number on Twitter

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tweeted a photo of his new shirt number, after giving his former number nine to new £75m signing Romelu Lukaku.

Zlatan kept everyone in suspense for months after his knee ligament injury at the back end of last season. After an impressive debut campaign for the Red Devils, his future was thrown up in the air when his contract expired at the end of the term.

But Ibrahimovic has since signed a new deal with the club - and has even 'upgraded' to number ten.

I never left, I just upgraded my number @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/lgSviWHzei — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 7, 2017

“Lukaku called me and he said, ‘Bro can I get the number 9?'” The Swede said to ESPN.





"I told him I’m not on that level where I will make it difficult for you. I just want you to feel happy and feel welcome. So I give you the number 9. But I will take the number 10. That’s the way we do it.”

While speculation over his future persisted throughout summer, the veteran striker admitted to being offered various moves, but maintains that staying in Manchester was the best option for Ibrahimovic:





“There were a couple of teams reaching out and wanting to have Ibracadabra in the team but I had such a great year with United and we had a great season,” he added.

“We won three trophies, fantastic guys, a great club, a coach that I know from before and my family was happy. It’s not always about the sporting thing you choose when you sign for the club.

“I’m in a situation where I have to think 360 degrees around me so everybody’s happy like this and I’m so happy. Happiness has no value so this year I play for free – just like last year!”

The 35-year-old has reportedly put his coaching badges on hold as he continues to fight for full fitness.