Soccer

PHOTOS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals His 'Upgraded' Manchester United Shirt Number on Twitter

an hour ago

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tweeted a photo of his new shirt number, after giving his former number nine to new £75m signing Romelu Lukaku.

Zlatan kept everyone in suspense for months after his knee ligament injury at the back end of last season. After an impressive debut campaign for the Red Devils, his future was thrown up in the air when his contract expired at the end of the term.

But Ibrahimovic has since signed a new deal with the club - and has even 'upgraded' to number ten.

“Lukaku called me and he said, ‘Bro can I get the number 9?'” The Swede said to ESPN.


"I told him I’m not on that level where I will make it difficult for you. I just want you to feel happy and feel welcome. So I give you the number 9. But I will take the number 10. That’s the way we do it.”

While speculation over his future persisted throughout summer, the veteran striker admitted to being offered various moves, but maintains that staying in Manchester was the best option for Ibrahimovic:


“There were a couple of teams reaching out and wanting to have Ibracadabra in the team but I had such a great year with United and we had a great season,” he added.

“We won three trophies, fantastic guys, a great club, a coach that I know from before and my family was happy. It’s not always about the sporting thing you choose when you sign for the club.

“I’m in a situation where I have to think 360 degrees around me so everybody’s happy like this and I’m so happy. Happiness has no value so this year I play for free – just like last year!”

The 35-year-old has reportedly put his coaching badges on hold as he continues to fight for full fitness.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters