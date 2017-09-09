Soccer

Ederson Suffers Suspected Cheek and Jaw Fractures After Brutal High Kick to the Face

an hour ago

Manchester City keeper Ederson has suffered a broken cheek and jaw after receiving a boot to the face from Liverpool's Sadio Mane, per the Mirror.

Mane, who was sent off after seeing a straight red from referee John Moss, was chasing down a long ball after City's defensive line attempted to play him offside when he kicked the onrushing stopper in the face as he tried to bring it down.

Ederson was not taken to hospital, but was checked for fractures at the team's medical institute. He could be looking at a lengthy spell on the injury list, having moved to the Etihad from Benfica over the summer in a £35m move.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has argued that Mane did not deserved to be sent off as his eyes were on the ball and the action was inadvertent.

"It wasn't one of those where you thought the keeper would get there first," he said. "It was a genuine 50/50. The keeper did do well to get out.

"His (Mane's) eyes are on the ball but his foot is high; the ball is there and the keeper just gets his head there.

"The keeper isn't an outfield player. I don't think he (referee Jon Moss) needed to give a red card. He could have given a yellow. He's got it wrong."

