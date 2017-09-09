On a day when Real Madrid dropped points by drawing Levante 1-1, Lionel Messi did his part to ensure that Barcelona would take advantage of their rivals' struggles.

Messi scored a hat trick to lead Barcelona to an easy victory over fellow Catalan club Espanyol.

The Little Man opened the scoring in the 26th minute. He might have been offside, but it was vintage Messi—finding an inch of space in the box and not wasting the chance.

The Argentine's also won't find a place on Messi's greatest goal list, but they all count the same.

Messi scores his second goal against Espanyol. pic.twitter.com/tbrU4PCp8y — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 9, 2017

To seat the hat trick, Messi slotted home a lovely pass from Ivan Rakitic.

Barca has now won all three of its La Liga games and sits atop the table with nine points, two points ahead of Sevilla. Real has five points after three games, giving Barcelona a early head start in what is sure to be a season-long title race.