Soccer

Nigeria's Football President Aiming to Lure England U21 International to Switch Allegiances

4 minutes ago

The president of Nigeria's Football Federation Amaju Pinnick is hoping to acquire the services of Swansea City forward Tammy Abraham - despite Abraham already making appearances for England U21s.

Abraham was born in England but is eligible to play for Nigeria due to his father's nationality and according to the Daily Mail, Pinnick claims to have grown up with Abraham's father and will use that relationship to persuade the youngster to play for Nigeria.

Pinnick said: "We are working on getting Abraham. Tammy is like my son. His father and I grew up in the same neighbourhood. So when they talk about him, I just laugh because I know what to do."

A player switching allegiances is not unheard of in football - especially from England to Nigeria. Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Sone Aluko, Shola Ameobi and Ola Aina have all played for England at a youth level but all switched to play for Nigeria in their senior ranks.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Abraham is currently a Chelsea player but is out on loan with Swansea in order to gain first-team experience. Since his move to the Liberty Stadium he has scored two goals in his first four appearances.

Pinnick believes that Abraham's decision to play for Nigeria - if that is what he chooses - will be a good one because the side are on the cusp of achieving great things, whether it be in Russia next year or in Qatar in five years.

Pinnick said: "You take a first look at the [Nigeria] team and you see players like William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi, Kelechi Iheanacho and now we have Aina as well."

He continued: "I believe we are so blessed and that this team will cause a big stir in Russia, and if not in Russia, in Qatar in five years' time."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters