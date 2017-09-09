PHOTOS: Arsenal Fans Left Divided Over Alexis Sanchez's Bournemouth Instagram Post

Alexis Sanchez must have been pleased with an Instagram offering that whipped Arsenal fans into a frenzy over his possible stay in north London earlier this week.

The Gunners contract rebel's post about being "home" at the club's training ground, after his international exploits with Chile, led to renewed hope that he may end up staying.

Sanchez took to Instagram and Twitter ahead of his team's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday with another positive message for the club's fanbase - this time "I'm ready for tomorrow" - and may have hoped for a similarly upbeat reaction:

I'm ready for tomorrow 🔴⚪️⚽️💪🏽 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Well, prepare to be disappointed as well as emboldened with positivity, Alexis, for Arsenal supporters are extremely divided on your latest post.

There were those who remained steadfast in their support of the striker...

Welcome back with open arms! very professional! we love you pic.twitter.com/d56X4MEXei — Ting (@thountula) September 8, 2017

This is exactly the reason why you should never believe the Daily Mail/Star/Sun all that propaganda. He wants to play!! #AlexisSanchezBaby — Gem (@gems_endgame) September 8, 2017

A hat trick please Alexis 😎 — ⚽⚾🏈🏀🔥 (@bajankris) September 8, 2017

And then those who were not exactly falling for another untroubled posting...

You're gonna cost us a win. — daézhön (@DSwan_) September 8, 2017

Get back to what you're good at Alexis. No moaning just scoring. #COYG #WeGoAgain — Thick_N_Thin (@AFC_AFC_7) September 8, 2017

Sign a contract and score a couple of goals, then I'd know you're ready. For now, I don't trust your loyalty. — Patrick Otoro (@PatrickOtoro3) September 8, 2017

You can't please everyone all of the time, Alexis. That much is evident from the above.

Fans will remain divided until there's concrete proof as to whether he'll stay or go too, so how about giving Arsenal's fanbase some indication of what you plan to do?

