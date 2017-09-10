Chelsea Release Statement Condemning Offensive Anti-Spurs Alvaro Morata Song

Chelsea have released a statement condemning an offensive song from a section of the club's fans directed at Tottenham supporters.

New signing Alvaro Morata has made an excellent start to his Blues career, scoring again in Saturday's 2-1 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

But a song dedicated to the Spanish forward has caused offence, and both the club and player have requested that fans stop singing it.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The chant includes the words: “Alvaro Morata, he came from Real Madrid, he hates the f***ing Yids.”

“Yids” is an abusive anti-semitic slight, and Chelsea have worked to eradicate such chants in recent years.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course, but the language in that song is not acceptable at all," the club wrote in a statement.

"Alvaro does not want to be connected with that particular song in any way and both the player and the club request the supporters stop singing it with immediate effect."

Morata took to Twitter himself to make a similar point. He wrote: "Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone!"

Kick It Out, football's equality and inclusion organisation, also expressed their disdain for those responsible for the song.

"There is no place for such disgusting chants at football matches and in wider society," read a statement from the organisation.

"Kick It Out welcomes the clear statement by Chelsea FC, deploring the chants and asking all supporters to cease repeating the chant.

"The organisation expects Chelsea FC to ban any supporters who are identified as indulging in such abusive conduct and expects the police to take action against any identified perpetrators."