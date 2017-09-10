Soccer

Chelsea Release Statement Condemning Offensive Anti-Spurs Alvaro Morata Song

40 minutes ago

Chelsea have released a statement condemning an offensive song from a section of the club's fans directed at Tottenham supporters.

New signing Alvaro Morata has made an excellent start to his Blues career, scoring again in Saturday's 2-1 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

But a song dedicated to the Spanish forward has caused offence, and both the club and player have requested that fans stop singing it.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The chant includes the words: “Alvaro Morata, he came from Real Madrid, he hates the f***ing Yids.”

“Yids” is an abusive anti-semitic slight, and Chelsea have worked to eradicate such chants in recent years.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course, but the language in that song is not acceptable at all," the club wrote in a statement.

"Alvaro does not want to be connected with that particular song in any way and both the player and the club request the supporters stop singing it with immediate effect."

Morata took to Twitter himself to make a similar point. He wrote: "Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone!"

Kick It Out, football's equality and inclusion organisation, also expressed their disdain for those responsible for the song.

"There is no place for such disgusting chants at football matches and in wider society," read a statement from the organisation.

"Kick It Out welcomes the clear statement by Chelsea FC, deploring the chants and asking all supporters to cease repeating the chant.

"The organisation expects Chelsea FC to ban any supporters who are identified as indulging in such abusive conduct and expects the police to take action against any identified perpetrators."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters