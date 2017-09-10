Diego Costa Moves Family to Madrid in Latest Ploy to Leave Chelsea

Diego Costa has moved his family to Madrid in order to pave the way for his move to Atletico. The Diego vs Chelsea saga is still rumbling on despite Costa being included in their Premier League squad.

According to reports in The Sun, Costa is firmly set on the idea of a return to Atletico Madrid and he has no plans to return to the Chelsea training ground in order to clear his locker. He has told team-mates to take his belongings and is racking up fines while absent from training.

Yet he may still have to return to Chelsea if he wants to seal a move away from the club. Although his family are now set up in the Spanish capital instead of his English home in Oxshott, Surrey near Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

A shock loan move to Fenerbahce was even rumoured earlier this week, with the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday. However Fenerbahce instead signed Spurs' struggling striker Vincent Janssen on loan, leaving Costa in a difficult situation with his London employers.

Costa is currently believed to still be out holidaying in Brazil. Antonio Conte reportedly told the Spaniard he was not in his plans during showdown talks in January, then again via text during the summer.

At the moment though Chelsea are coping without Costa as new signing Alvaro Morata has already notched up three goals and two assists in his first four Premier League games.