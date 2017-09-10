Soccer

Former Reds Boss Rodgers' Points Tally After 72 Games Compared to Klopp and Result Is Surprising

an hour ago

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, for all of his critics, edges out current boss Jurgen Klopp in both of their respective points totals after 72 games.

The Northern Irish coach had won 40 Premier League games at the same stage of his Liverpool career, compared to his counterpart's 37.

Rodgers accumulated a marginally higher 138 points - Klopp has so far earned 131 - but spent £56m less.

Stats, of course, do not tell the full story, and Liverpool fans are not likely to dismiss their likeable coach due to a tenuous comparison with his predecessor.

But it is a reminder that Rodgers was far from incompetent while at the club, making an impressive start after taking over from Kenny Dalglish in 2012 and coming close to a Premier League title in the 2013-14 season.

Some have suggested that Rodgers relied on the goals of Luis Suarez, and there is certainly an indication that Klopp is on the way to creating a more rounded, tactically disciplined unit.

But Saturday's heavy 5-0 defeat against Manchester City was a setback for the German coach and his players, his 15th league loss in charge.

Liverpool now sit in seventh place in the fledgling Premier League table, with seven points from their opening four points.

Speaking after the loss at the Etihad Stadium, Klopp bemoaned the profligacy of his players in the first half when they remained in contention.

"My biggest problem was that we had huge chances and didn't take them, I told the boys that at half-time," he told Sky Sports. "I saw how big the chances were. We had all we needed to score goals.

"The first goal we conceded was really unnecessary, we were too laid back, we didn't push up and it was a no-win situation. But the decisive situation was the red card."

