Man Utd Fans in Uproar on Twitter After Zlatan Ibrahimovic's FIFA 18 Card Is Revealed

With the release of FIFA 18 is just days away, EA are giving fans a little taste of what to expect in the form of some player ratings.

The stats of the top 100 players in the latest incarnation of the game have been slowly revealed this past week and soon enough, avid gamers will find out who stands at the top of the pile:

Will it be Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, or, of course, Barcelona's Lionel Messi?

As reported by GMS, Manchester United fans aren't so concerned by who might or mightn't be 'top dog'; their concerns lie with a certain enigmatic Swede...

At 35-years-old, the former Milan, Juventus and PSG star was hardly going to get the highest Pace Rating, especially given the fact he was never THAT quick even in his heyday - but still, after his FIFA 17 score came in at 72, it's taken a bit of nosedive to 65 for the new game.

To put things into context, that means Andrea Barzagli, Jan Vertonghen, Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic are all faster - or at least AS quick.

Zlatan fans everywhere took to Twitter in order to air their grievances:

Zlatan is not fast, but C'mon 65 pace?! — JesperL (@JesperLodberg) September 9, 2017

Not going to use him, because of his pace. Too slow. Apart from that he looks decent. Shame really, Zlatan is God — Adam (@AL10Studios) September 9, 2017

EA obviously are mugs! Pace gone from mediocre to non-usable... ooh dear zlatan@ — Naskoh045 (@naskoh045) September 9, 2017

Ibra pace be like pic.twitter.com/aB25kgjxSY — Hamma Guider (@guider_hamma) September 9, 2017

Fifa 18 @Ibra_official has only 65 Pace @EASPORTSFIFA ARE YOU MAD WTF!!! — Hoodzi (@OGHoodzi) September 9, 2017

While most are honing in on Zlatan's pace, others are more bemused by his physical statistics, with N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira supposedly stronger than the multiple league and cup winner.